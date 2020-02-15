What apartments will $2,500 rent you in Midtown, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Midtown?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Midtown is currently hovering around $1,417.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2850 Fannin St.

Listed at $2,420/month, this 876-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2850 Fannin St.

The building has a fitness center, a swimming pool and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

12 Oak Court

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse situated at 12 Oak Court. It's listed for $2,488/month for its 1,480 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Also, expect to find a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

3014 Caroline St.

Here's a 1,831-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 3014 Caroline St. that's going for $2,500/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a balcony in the unit. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

