The most affordable apartments for rent in Mid West, Houston

Mid West is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Mid West look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Mid West via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8162 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $715/month, this 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 8162 Richmond Ave., is 16.1% less than the $852/month median rent for a one bedroom in Mid West.

The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors, a fireplace and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

6041 Winsome Lane

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 6041 Winsome Lane, is listed for $750/month for its 482 square feet.

The unit features a dishwasher and a balcony. Building amenities include a swimming pool, assigned parking, a gym and secured entry. Some pets are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

6505 Westheimer Road

Then there's this 706-square-foot short-stay apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 6505 Westheimer Road, listed at $798/month.

In the unit, look for a dishwasher and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and garage parking. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

Del Monte Drive and South Voss Road

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Del Monte Drive and South Voss Road, listed at $800/month.

The building features assigned parking. Also, expect to find a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Here's the listing.)

