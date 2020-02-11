What apartments will $900 rent you in Edgebrook Area, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Edgebrook Area?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Edgebrook Area is currently hovering around $660.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $900/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4300 S. Shaver St.

Listed at $819/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4300 S. Shaver St.

In the apartment, expect to see a balcony and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include additional storage space, on-site laundry and outdoor space. Attention, cat owners: Your kitty is allowed here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1221 Redford St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1221 Redford St. It's listed for $855/month for its 681 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

3925 Arlington Square Drive

Here's a 996-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3925 Arlington Square Drive that's going for $860/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. Building amenities include a resident lounge, secured entry, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

