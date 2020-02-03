What apartments will $700 rent you in Mid-West, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Mid-West?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Mid-West is currently hovering around $852.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $700/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3777 S. Gessner Road

Listed at $630/month, this 576-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 3777 S. Gessner Road.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, garage parking and a business center. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

8162 Richmond Ave.

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 8162 Richmond Ave. It's listed for $675/month for its 576 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, a fireplace and carpeted floors in the apartment. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

8155 Richmond Ave.

Here's a 576-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8155 Richmond Ave. that's going for $699/month.

In the unit, you'll see carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building has secured entry, on-site laundry and assigned parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Expect a $300 pet fee.

