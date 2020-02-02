The cheapest apartments for rent in University Place, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in University Place are hovering around $1,655, compared to a $1,178 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a University Place rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2475 Underwood St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2475 Underwood St., is listed for $1,050/month.

Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

5162 Morningside Drive



Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 5162 Morningside Drive, which is going for $1,100/month.

The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

2222 Maroneal St.

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2222 Maroneal St., listed at $1,202/month.

The unit includes in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Amenities offered in the building include a gym, secured entry and garage parking.

(See the listing here.)

4 Chelsea Blvd.

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4 Chelsea Blvd., listed at $1,500/month.

The building offers an elevator and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a dishwasher in the apartment. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.