What apartments will $1,100 rent you in Eldridge, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Eldridge?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Eldridge is currently hovering around $945.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1910 Westmead Drive



First up, there's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 1910 Westmead Drive. It's listed for $1,009/month for its 920 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher and a balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a $400 pet deposit.

1520 Enclave Parkway

Next, here's a 933-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1520 Enclave Parkway that's going for $1,010/month.

The apartment offers a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Expect a $500 pet deposit.

2255 Eldridge Parkway

Then check out this 810-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2255 Eldridge Parkway. It's listed for $1,033/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. The unit also comes with a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $350 nonrefundable pet fee.

13101 Briar Forest

Finally, here's a 977-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 13101 Briar Forest that's going for $1,080/month.

Building amenities include secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $400 pet deposit.

