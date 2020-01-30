The cheapest apartments for rent in Greenway/Upper Kirby Area, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Greenway/Upper Kirby Area are hovering around $1,328, compared to a $1,170 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Greenway/Upper Kirby Area rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3830 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 3830 Richmond Ave., is 32.2% less than the $1,328/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Greenway/Upper Kirby Area.

The building offers a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Near Kirby Drive

This studio apartment, situated near Kirby Drive, is listed for $1,036/month for its 701 square feet.

You can expect to see hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the furnished apartment. The building features garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

Newcastle Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Newcastle Drive, which, at 660 square feet, is going for $1,040/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym. The unit features a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

4631 Wild Indigo St.

Then there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4631 Wild Indigo St., listed at $1,050/month.

You can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the condo. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

4807 Pin Oak Park

Last but not least, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom short stay apartment, situated at 4807 Pin Oak Park, is listed for $1,159/month for its 631 square feet.

Expect to find a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

