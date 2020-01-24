What apartments will $1,800 rent you in Greater Uptown, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greater Uptown?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is quite walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Greater Uptown is currently hovering around $1,274.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

808 S. Post Oak Lane



First, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 808 S. Post Oak Lane is going for $1,717/month.

Look for hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building offers a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

355 N. Post Oak Lane

Next, check out this 1,259-square-foot two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo that's located at 355 N. Post Oak Lane. It's listed for $1,720/month.

The building boasts garage parking. You can expect to see air conditioning in the condo. Animals are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1111 Post Oak Blvd.

Then, listed at $1,725/month, this 1,237-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1111 Post Oak Blvd.

The unit features a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a $150 dog deposit and a $15 monthly fee.

Waterwall Drive

Last but not least, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Waterwall Drive. It's listed for $1,750/month for its 785 square feet.

The listing promises a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. In the building, anticipate garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

