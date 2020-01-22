Budget apartments for rent in MacGregor, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in MacGregor are hovering around $1,193, compared to a $1,175 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a MacGregor rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4459 N. MacGregor Way

Listed at $725/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4459 N. MacGregor Way, is 39.2% less than the $1,193/month median rent for a one bedroom in MacGregor.

The building features a gym and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect to find a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

3929 Old Spanish Trail

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3929 Old Spanish Trail, is listed for $1,050/month for its 591 square feet.

Expect to see a dishwasher in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include a gym, an elevator and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2915 Old Spanish Trail

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2915 Old Spanish Trail, which, at 680 square feet, is going for $1,180/month.

The building has garage parking. In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

