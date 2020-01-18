What apartments will $1,400 rent you in Montrose, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Montrose?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Montrose is currently hovering around $1,336.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2211 W. Dallas St., #A018

Listed at $1,318/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2211 W. Dallas St.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed.

3231 Allen Parkway, #4221

Listed at $1,350/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 3231 Allen Parkway.

The building has additional storage space and outdoor space. In the condo, expect to see a balcony and a walk-in closet. Dogs and cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

West Clay Street

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at West Clay Street. It's listed for $1,375/month for its 1,100 square feet.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

