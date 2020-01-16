Budget apartments for rent in Mid West, Houston

Mid West is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Mid West look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Mid West via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8162 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $685/month, this 676-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 8162 Richmond Ave., is 19.4% less than the $850/month median rent for a one bedroom in Mid West.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. The unit also includes a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

3777 S. Gessner Road, #4

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 3777 S. Gessner Road, #4 is listed for $720/month for its 670 square feet.

The building offers a business center, garage parking and outdoor space. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Winsome Lane and Greenridge Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Winsome Lane and Greenridge Drive, is listed for $781/month.

The apartment features a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and carpeted floors. This listing is cat-friendly. The building offers secured entry and a swimming pool.

8155 Richmond Ave.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8155 Richmond Ave., which, with 623 square feet, is going for $785/month.

The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, a fireplace and carpeted floors. Birds are welcome.

