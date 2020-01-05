What apartments will $1,000 rent you in Eldridge, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Eldridge?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Eldridge is currently hovering around $916.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,000/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

14300 Briar Forest Drive

Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 14300 Briar Forest Drive. It's listed for $909/month for its 775 square feet.

The building features a fitness center and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4040 Synott Road

Next, here's a 993-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4040 Synott Road that's going for $929/month.

The unit has hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee and a $200 pet deposit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1910 Westmead Drive

Located at 1910 Westmead Drive, here's a 916-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $969/month.

The listing promises a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Be prepared for a $400 pet deposit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1555 Eldridge Parkway

Listed at $960/month, this 680-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1555 Eldridge Parkway.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool. The unit also has a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.