The most affordable apartments for rent in Greater Uptown, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Greater Uptown are hovering around $1,252, compared to a $1,146 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Greater Uptown rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Memorial Drive and International Boulevard

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Memorial Drive and International Boulevard, is listed for $840/month.

In the unit, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

2666 Marilee Lane, #21555

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2666 Marilee Lane, #21555 which, at 850 square feet, is going for $854/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. The unit also features a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Winrock Boulevard and Ella Lee Lane

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Winrock Boulevard and Ella Lee Lane, is listed for $865/month.

In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The building features secured entry.

Memorial Drive and Silber Road

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Memorial Drive and Silber Road, which is going for $900/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. The listing also promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

