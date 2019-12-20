What apartments will $1,300 rent you in Mid-West, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Mid-West?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Mid-West is currently hovering around $845.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,300/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2424 S. Voss Road

Listed at $1,229/month, this 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2424 S. Voss Road.

In the apartment, you'll find a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

8740 Westheimer Road

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 8740 Westheimer Road. It's listed for $1,250/month for its 1,274 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a gym. You can also expect a dishwasher and a balcony in the apartment. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Fountain View Drive

Finally, check out this 815-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located on Fountain View Drive. It's listed for $1,300/month.

The building has garage parking. The condo also features hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

