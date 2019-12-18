Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3737 Watonga Blvd. (Central Northwest)

Listed at $1,305/month, this 1,186-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 3737 Watonga Blvd.

The unit comes with a fireplace. The building features outdoor space.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

3363 McCue Road (Greater Uptown)

Here's a 659-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3363 McCue Road that's going for $1,296/month.

In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

5510 S. Rice Ave. (Gulfton)

Next, check out this 1,211-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5510 S. Rice Ave. It's listed for $1,310/month.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. The unit also has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

9750 Windwater Drive (South Belt / Ellington)

Finally, listed at $1,315/month, this 1,043-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 9750 Windwater Drive.

The building offers secured entry and assigned parking. You can also expect a dishwasher, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 nonrefundable pet fee and $500 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

