What apartments will $1,100 rent you in West Oaks, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in West Oaks?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in West Oaks is currently hovering around $913.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,100/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1910 Westmead Drive

Listed at $1,009/month, this 920-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1910 Westmead Drive.

You can expect to see a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. The building has a swimming pool and assigned parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $400 pet deposit.

12906 Brant Rock Drive

Here's a 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 12906 Brant Rock Drive that's going for $1,035/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The listing specifies a $300 pet deposit.

14723 W. Oaks Plaza St.

Finally, located at 14723 W. Oaks Plaza St., here's a 1,016-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,054/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

