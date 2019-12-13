Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2800 Kirby Drive (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)

Listed at $1,421/month, this 719-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2800 Kirby Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1255 N. Post Oak Road (Spring Branch East)

Here's a 956-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1255 N. Post Oak Road that's going for $1,405/month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

North Main and Burnett Streets (The Heights)

Next, check out this 608-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at North Main and Burnett Streets. It's listed for $1,405/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $200 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1255 Eldridge Parkway (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Located at 1255 Eldridge Parkway, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,407/month.

You can expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a fireplace in the apartment. The building features garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

