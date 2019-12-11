Budget apartments for rent in Mid West, Houston

Mid West is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Mid West look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Mid West via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3102 Jarvis St., #1

Listed at $695/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 3102 Jarvis St., is 18.2% less than the $850/month median rent for a one bedroom in Mid West.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking; The unit also features air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

8155 Richmond Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 8155 Richmond Ave., is listed for $699/month for its 576 square feet.

The unit has a fireplace, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry and assigned parking. This property doesn't allow cats or dogs but birds are welcome.

3777 S. Gessner Road

Then there's this 670-square-foot residence with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3777 S. Gessner Road, Office, listed at $720/month.

Pets are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include a business center, garage parking and outdoor space. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2424 S. Voss Road

Check out this 475-square-foot studio apartment at 2424 S. Voss Road, listed at $730/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, look for a dishwasher and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

Del Monte Drive and South Voss Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Del Monte Drive and South Voss Road, is listed for $775/month.

The unit features a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking.

