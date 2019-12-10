Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

265 El Dorado Blvd. (Clear Lake)

Listed at $804/month, this 683-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 265 El Dorado Blvd.

In the unit, you can anticipate a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2503 Panagard Drive, #1705 (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2503 Panagard Drive., #1705. It's listed for $805/month.

The building offers additional storage space and outdoor space. The unit also comes with a balcony and a walk-in closet. This property is cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3400 Woodchase Drive (Westchase)

Here's a 745-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 3400 Woodchase Drive that's going for $805/month.

The unit has a renovated kitchen. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym, assigned parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1830 Hollyoak Drive (Addicks Park Ten)

FInally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1830 Hollyoak Drive. It's listed for $810/month.

The apartment offers a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.