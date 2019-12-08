The cheapest apartments for rent in the River Oaks Area, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in the River Oaks Area are hovering around $1,365, compared to a $1,085 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a River Oaks Area rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Newcastle Drive and West Alabama Street

Listed at $975/month, this 840-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Newcastle Drive and West Alabama Street, is 28.6% less than the $1,365/month median rent for a one bedroom in the River Oaks Area.

The building has on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

2111 Welch St.

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2111 Welch St., listed at $1,095/month.

Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space and outdoor space. The unit also has a walk-in closet and a balcony. The rental is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

2350 Westcreek Lane

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 2350 Westcreek Lane, which, with 700 square feet, is going for $1,235/month.

Look for a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and carpeted floors in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Check out the listing here.)





This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you're in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.