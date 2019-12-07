What apartments will $1,400 rent you in Montrose, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Montrose?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Montrose is currently hovering around $1,255.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,400/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1201 Kipling St.

Listed at $1,325/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1201 Kipling St.

The unit has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

3231 Allen Parkway

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 3231 Allen Parkway that's going for $1,350/month.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building has additional storage space and outdoor space. Attention, pet owners: Your kitty or pup is allowed here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

West Dallas Street

Next, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at West Dallas Street. It's also listed for $1,350/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

West Clay Street

Listed at $1,375/month, this 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at West Clay Street.

The residence includes in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and central heating and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

