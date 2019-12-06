Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

806 S. Post Oak Lane (Greater Uptown)

Listed at $1,804/month, this 745-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 806 S. Post Oak Lane.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

908 Texas Ave. (Downtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 908 Texas Ave. It's also listed for $1,804/month for its 1,106 square feet.

The building has garage parking. You can also expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1875 Post Oak Park Drive (Afton Oaks)

Here's a 1,358-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1875 Post Oak Park Drive that's going for $1,820/month.

The unit comes with a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building has a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

2525 McCue Road (Greater Uptown)

Finally, check out this 1,117-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 2525 McCue Road. It's listed for $1,845/month.

In the residence, you'll find a balcony and a ceiling fan. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

