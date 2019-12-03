Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8155 Richmond Ave. (Mid-West)

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 8155 Richmond Ave. It's listed for $909/month for its 917 square feet.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment also comes with a fireplace, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

14300 Briar Forest Drive (Eldridge/West Oaks)

Next, check out this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 14300 Briar Forest Drive. It's also listed for $909/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and a gym. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Elmen Street (Montrose)

Located at Elmen Street, here's a 600-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $910/month.

In the residence, which comes furnished, expect to see hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

