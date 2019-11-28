Mid West is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Mid West look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Mid West via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Westheimer and South Voss Roads

Listed at $690/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Westheimer and South Voss roads, is 17.4% less than the $835/month median rent for a one bedroom in Mid West.

In the unit, look for a walk-in closet, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

2424 S. Voss Road

Here's a studio apartment at 2424 S. Voss Road, which, at 475 square feet, is going for $730/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. The studio also includes a fireplace and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

6041 Winsome Lane

Check out this 482-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6041 Winsome Lane, listed at $750/month.

The building features a gym, a swimming pool and assigned parking. In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher and a balcony. Pets are welcome.

9545 Ella Lee Lane

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 9545 Ella Lee Lane, is listed for $750/month for its 800 square feet.

You'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

