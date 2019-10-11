See inside the 10 most expensive homes sold during September in Houston

10907 Walwick Drive in the Willowick subdivision sold for nearly $5 million in September 2019.

The most expensive homes sold during September in Houston add up to 57 bedrooms, 81 bathrooms and $35.23 million.

See the homes and some of their stand-out features:

List price: $4,499,900

Subdivision: Tanglewood

Year built: 2018

This home is 9,617 square feet and features six bedrooms, seven full and three half bathrooms.

HAR 5930 Green Tree Road in the Tanglewood subdivision sold for nearly $5 million in September 2019.

List price: $4,995,000

Subdivision: Willowick

Year built: 2019

This home is 7,726 square feet and features six bedrooms, six full and three half bathrooms.

HAR 10907 Walwick Drive in the Willowick subdivision sold for nearly $5 million in September 2019.

Bubble baths every day, please!

HAR 10907 Walwick Drive in the Willowick subdivision sold for nearly $5 million in September 2019.

List price: $3,875,000

Subdivision: Royden Oaks

Year built: 2019

This home is 7,205 square feet and features five to six bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms.

HAR 3833 Ella Lee Lane in the Royden Oaks subdivision sold for $3.8 million in September 2019.

List price: $3,850,000

Subdivision: Lakeview

Year built: 2011

This home is 11,156 square feet and features six bedrooms, seven full and two half bathrooms.

HAR 11849 Wink Road in the Lakeview subdivision sold for $3.85 million in September 2019.

If the new owners aren't mounting a TV across from the bed and watching Christmas movies with the fireplace on in the background... please return the house.

HAR 11849 Wink Road in the Lakeview subdivision sold for $3.85 million in September 2019.

List price: $3,650,000

Subdivision: Bryn Mawr Add

Year built: 2007

This home is 7,442 square feet and features five bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms.

HAR 292 Bryn Mawr Circle sold for $3.65 million in September 2019.

$3.5 million but the wine wasn't included.

HAR 292 Bryn Mawr Circle sold for $3.65 million in September 2019.

List price: $3,499,900

Subdivision: Bunker Hill

Year built: 2014

This home is 7,540 square feet and features five bedrooms, five full and three half bathrooms.

HAR 11914 Knippwood Lane in Bunker Hill sold for nearly $3.5 million in September 2019.

His and Hers.

HAR 11914 Knippwood Lane in Bunker Hill sold for nearly $3.5 million in September 2019

List price: $2,975,000

Subdivision: Braeburn Country Club Estates

Year built: 2011

This home is 9,182 square feet and features five bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms.

HAR 5409 Valerie St. in the Braeburn Country Club Estates subdivision sold for nearly $3 million in September 2019.

This is the most out-of-this-world home theater.

HAR 5409 Valerie St. in the Braeburn Country Club Estates subdivision sold for nearly $3 million in September 2019.

List price: $2,875,000

Subdivision: Derham Parc

Year built: 1991

This home is 8,872 square feet and features six to seven bedrooms, seven full and two half bathrooms.

HAR 3 Derham Parc St. sold for $2.8 million in September 2019.

This backyard scenery might make someone forget they're still in Houston.

HAR 3 Derham Parc St. sold for $2.8 million in September 2019.

List price: $2,590,000

Subdivision: Bunker Hill Village

Year built: 2007

This home is 7,726 square feet and features six bedrooms, six full and three half bathrooms.

HAR 27 Williamsburg Lane in Bunker Hill Village sold for nearly $2.6 million in September 2019.

List price: $2,525,000

Subdivision: Pershing Place

Year built: 2019

This home is 5,008 square feet and features five bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms.

HAR 3768 Rice Blvd. in the Pershing Place subdivision sold for $2.5 million in September 2019.

A room that might make anyone enjoy doing laundry.

HAR 3768 Rice Blvd. in the Pershing Place subdivision sold for $2.5 million in September 2019.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.