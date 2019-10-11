See inside the 10 most expensive homes sold during September in Houston

The most expensive homes sold during September in Houston add up to 57 bedrooms, 81 bathrooms and $35.23 million.
See the homes and some of their stand-out features:
5930 Green Tree Road
List price: $4,499,900
Subdivision: Tanglewood
Year built: 2018
This home is 9,617 square feet and features six bedrooms, seven full and three half bathrooms.
10907 Walwick Drive
List price: $4,995,000
Subdivision: Willowick
Year built: 2019
This home is 7,726 square feet and features six bedrooms, six full and three half bathrooms.
Bubble baths every day, please!
3833 Ella Lee Lane
List price: $3,875,000
Subdivision: Royden Oaks
Year built: 2019
This home is 7,205 square feet and features five to six bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms.
11849 Wink Road
List price: $3,850,000
Subdivision: Lakeview
Year built: 2011
This home is 11,156 square feet and features six bedrooms, seven full and two half bathrooms.
If the new owners aren't mounting a TV across from the bed and watching Christmas movies with the fireplace on in the background... please return the house.
293 Bryn Mawr Circle
List price: $3,650,000
Subdivision: Bryn Mawr Add
Year built: 2007
This home is 7,442 square feet and features five bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms.
$3.5 million but the wine wasn't included.
11914 Knippwood Lane
List price: $3,499,900
Subdivision: Bunker Hill
Year built: 2014
This home is 7,540 square feet and features five bedrooms, five full and three half bathrooms.
His and Hers.
5409 Valerie Street
List price: $2,975,000
Subdivision: Braeburn Country Club Estates
Year built: 2011
This home is 9,182 square feet and features five bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms.
This is the most out-of-this-world home theater.
3 Derham Parc Street
List price: $2,875,000
Subdivision: Derham Parc
Year built: 1991
This home is 8,872 square feet and features six to seven bedrooms, seven full and two half bathrooms.
This backyard scenery might make someone forget they're still in Houston.
27 Williamsburg Lane
List price: $2,590,000
Subdivision: Bunker Hill Village
Year built: 2007
This home is 7,726 square feet and features six bedrooms, six full and three half bathrooms.
3768 Rice Blvd.
List price: $2,525,000
Subdivision: Pershing Place
Year built: 2019
This home is 5,008 square feet and features five bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms.
A room that might make anyone enjoy doing laundry.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.