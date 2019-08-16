Want to adopt a pet? Here are 7 furry felines to adopt now in Houston

Start your day off right by looking at some cool kitties! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in Houston.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Bre, calico

Bre is a female calico cat currently residing at E-Rescue-Houston Inc. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She has all of her shots, and she is spayed. From Bre's current caretaker: Bre is very sweet to humans... She is spayed and the vet says healthy, but chunky. She is good with my male cat. So a home where she is only cat or home with a male cat is best for Bre. Read more about how to adopt Bre on Petfinder.

Kate, tuxedo mix

Kate is a lovable female tuxedo mix being kept at Save A Purrfect Cat Rescue. Kate wants all your attention: She will need a home free of other cats. Good news: She's already house-trained. She already has all of her shots, and she is spayed. Here's more from Kate: I am a sweet, gentle, easy-going girl who loves looking out windows at the birds and squirrels, likes following my human around and will roll over on my back to show you my belly. I'll even let you pet me there. I also like head rubs, chin rubs and neck scratches. I tolerate other cats, and the dogs in my foster's home, but I'd rather be an only cat. If a person has me, why would they need anyone else? If you're looking for a big bundle of purrfection to hang out with, look no further. I'm the girl for you. Read more about how to adopt Kate on Petfinder.

Echo, domestic shorthair

Echo is a male domestic shorthair cat being kept at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He is already neutered, and he has all his shots. He's already house-trained. Echo's current caretakers say: Echo is a very friendly boy who would love to play with you, whenever you get the chance! He's got everything: looks, personality and brains, what more could you want? He's a very curious boy and can often be found on top of the fridge, figuring out how to open the cabinets and get to the treats. When he's not trying to figure out how to get to the catnip, he loves to play like he's still a kitten. He's pretty easy going and is more than happy to spend his time in your lap purring so that you can't hear anything but him. Read more about Echo on Petfinder.

Sophie, domestic longhair mix

Sophie is a female domestic longhair mix currently residing at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Good news: She's already house-trained. She's been vaccinated and spayed. From Sophie's current caretaker: Sophie can be a bit shy at times, but that doesn't stop her from making loving bonds and connections with people. In the end, all she wants is to be loved by a person who will take the time to let her warm up to her new home and come out of hiding when she's ready. Loud noises and sudden movements can sometimes startle her, but that doesn't mean she doesn't like to play! She loves her cat tree more than anything else and will play with you while perching on it. Can you be a trustworthy friend for such a deserving cat? Read more about how to adopt Sophie on Petfinder.

Jujubee, domestic shorthair

Jujubee is a handsome male domestic shorthair cat staying at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He's already neutered and vaccinated. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Here's what Jujubee's friends at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary think of him: The sweetest cat you'll ever meet. Jujubee is very outgoing, and loves to play with all sorts of toys. He's still such a young man, he'll want to play all the time, otherwise he's likely to bounce off the walls! When he does settle down though, he enjoys some good, quality snuggle time with his designated human. Jujubee will make an ideal companion for someone who wants to stay active, but loves to unwind and hang out with a furry buddy on occasion. He very much looks forward to finding a new forever home where he can be the joy in your life! Apply to adopt Jujubee today at Petfinder.

Leo, domestic shorthair

Leo is a lovable male domestic shorthair cat being cared for at Special Pals Animal Shelter. He already has all of his shots. He's already house-trained. Read more about how to adopt Leo on Petfinder.

Michelle Visage, domestic shorthair mix

Michelle Visage is a sweet female domestic shorthair mix in the care of Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Michelle Visage will do best with an owner who has time to bond with her. She'll need a home free of other cats. She's been vaccinated and spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Here's what Michelle Visage's friends at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary think of her: Michelle Visage certainly had her work cut out for her, caring for seven demanding babies. But Michelle has never been scared of hard work. She's ready for a little self care time. She would love to find a new family that will love her and help her take care of herself. She will support them in their times of need in return. Read more about Michelle Visage on Petfinder.

