Want to adopt a pet? Here are 7 fluffy felines to adopt now in Houston

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cute-as-can-be kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sissy, tabby

Sissy is a darling female tabby kitten currently housed at E-Rescue-Houston Inc. Sissy will get along great with your other cats. She's been vaccinated. She is already house-trained. Here's what Sissy's friends at E-Rescue-Houston Inc. think of her: This darling girl showed up at one of our foster homes. We were not able to find who she belonged so she became an E Rescue kitten. She is sweet and loving and very playful. Read more about Sissy on Petfinder.

Skyler, domestic shorthair

Skyler is a darling male domestic shorthair kitten in the care of Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Skyler loves dogs. He has had all his shots. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Notes from Skyler's caretakers: We found Skyler and got him vaccinated. Now we need to find a forever home for him. Read more about Skyler on Petfinder.

Gallagher, domestic shorthair

Gallagher is a male domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. He has had all of his shots. Here's what Gallagher's friends at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary think of him: A fluffy bundle of fun! Gallagher and his siblings were just tiny babies in need of a rescue when we first met them. And how could we not fall in love instantly? Now that they're so grown up and ready for a fancy forever home, they're perfect little kittens (or at least that's what they'll tell you). Gallagher is your future snuggle buddy — he loves to spend time with his favorite human! Read more about how to adopt Gallagher on Petfinder.

Mackers, domestic shorthair

Mackers is an adorable male domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Mackers is vaccinated. Mackers' current caretakers say: Cutest of the cute Mackers and his siblings were just tiny babies in need of a rescue when we first met them. And how could we not fall in love instantly? Now that they're so grown up and ready for a fancy forever home, they're perfect little kittens (or at least that's what they'll tell you). Mackers is a bold young man who loves to play and to snuggle he wants to be your best bud! Read more about how to adopt Mackers on Petfinder.

Jackie O, domestic shorthair and Russian blue mix

Jackie O is an adorable female domestic shorthair and Russian blue kitten currently housed at E-Rescue-Houston Inc. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She is vaccinated. Jackie O's current caretakers say: Jackie O is Sister to: Blue Bear, Amelia, Nicholas and Grayson, who looks just like her. She is playful and sweet in a home with other cats, kids and a dog. Apply to adopt Jackie O today at Petfinder.

Sire, domestic shorthair mix

Sire is a male domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He's been vaccinated. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Sire's current caretakers say: Sire came to Friends For Life with his sister because they want to find homes of their own. These chivalrous little kittens are well mannered, friendly, courteous and everything else you could want in a companion kitten! Sire is always aching to go out adventuring and doesn't like staying in one place for too long. Come meet him today and plan your next campaign with your new pint-sized companion! Read more about how to adopt Sire on Petfinder.

Julius, domestic shorthair

Julius is a lovable male domestic shorthair kitten staying at Animal Justice League. Julius loves dogs. He's been vaccinated. Good news: He's already house-trained. From Julius' current caretaker: Julius is a bundle of zoomies, fun and boundless kitten energy! He can crab walk like nobody's business and his inner purr engine never runs out of gas. He would do best in a home with another young and playful cat/kitten so he can get out all of all of his playful energy and then crash with his human. His current foster home includes some adolescent and adult cats, all of whom he's gotten along with — and a doggy too! So we think as long as your dog is good around cats Julius will do just fine. Will you be Julius' forever human? Apply to adopt him today! Read more about how to adopt Julius on Petfinder.

