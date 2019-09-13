Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 lovable pups to adopt now in Houston

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of darling dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Poppy, golden retriever mix

Poppy is a female golden retriever mix being cared for at Red Collar Rescue. Poppy loves to socialize, and she'll get along great with other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She already has had all of her shots, and she is spayed. Here's what Poppy's friends at Red Collar Rescue think of her: Poppy is a gorgeous golden retriever mix! She has a beautiful coat and a sweet personality to match. Poppy is approximately 5 years old and 45 pounds. She has been a great mom raising her babies and is now ready for a home where she can get the attention she deserves. Poppy likes belly rubs, affection, squeaky toys and treats! She is house-trained and crated-trained and a well behaved lady! She has lived with four other foster K-9 siblings. Poppy will make a lovely addition to a her new family! Read more about how to adopt Poppy on Petfinder.

Bobo, chihuahua mix

Bobo is an adorable male chihuahua mix being kept at WAGS Fund. Bobo is friendly as can be, and he's happy to keep company with cats and dogs. Fear not: He's already house-trained. He has had all of his shots, and he is neutered. More from Bobo: Hi there! My name is Bobo. I'm super teeny tiny, weighing in a whopping 5.5 pounds. I'm about 5 or 6 years old. I'm a really good boy. Right now I'm living with a foster family and I'm getting so much love! My foster siblings all have fur — dogs and cats, big and small and I get along with them all. I'm fully housebroken and crate trained. I ride in a car perfectly. I love to lay next to my human or snuggled up in my bed, burrowed in my blankie. I'm a bit skittish with loud noises, but as long as my human is nearby, I know I'm safe. Since I'm so tiny, I must be monitored when outside, as a big scary bird or other animal could snatch me away easily. I don't do very well with children. They terrify me, so a calm quiet loving home without kids would be ideal for me. Read more about Bobo on Petfinder.

Ripley, dachshund mix

Ripley is a darling male dachshund mix being kept at Adopt A Rescued Friend. Ripley will get along great with other dogs and children. He is already neutered, and he has had all his shots. Good news: He is already house-trained. Read more about how to adopt Ripley on Petfinder.

Betty, standard poodle and golden retriever mix

Betty is a lovable female standard poodle and golden retriever mix in the care of IDOG Rescue, Inc. Betty loves other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Betty is already spayed and vaccinated. Notes from Betty's caretakers: Meet Beautiful Betty! Betty is a sweet,gorgeous 17-month-old Goldendoodle who is looking for a new home due to a change in her family. They would like her to have a home where she has another playful dog, no cat and a fenced yard and an owner(s) who will ensure she gets her daily exercise. In addition to being a lovely girl, Betty is super smart and knows some commands. She is typically a quiet dog and rarely barks. Betty loves people but she really loves dogs. So much so that her family feels she must have another playful dog in the home. We feel a home where the children are over 6 years old would set her up for success. Betty is house trained, leash trained and loves to go on walks around the neighborhood. Read more about how to adopt Betty on Petfinder.

Fausto, rottweiler

Fausto is a male rottweiler dog currently housed at Pet Rescue Team. Fausto is happy to keep company with other dogs. He is vaccinated. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. From Fausto's current caretaker: Fausto is super super sweet. He loves to be around people most of all. He is super loving and does not seem to even mind other dogs, just ignores them. We do not know how he is around cats. He knows commands, such as sit, shake and stay, and is potty trained and crate trained. Does not have any aggression or resource-guarding issues at all. He still needs to be neutered, but vet recommended he gain a bit more weight first. Read more about Fausto on Petfinder.

Bolero, Labrador retriever

Bolero is a male Labrador retriever dog being cared for at Brave Bully Rescue. Bolero is happy to keep company with other dogs. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he's neutered. Fear not: He's already house-trained. More from Bolero: Hi, my name Bolero. I'm a lab/pit mix around 4 years old, and very handsome (that is what my trainers tell me). I came to Service Dogs Inc. about two years ago to be trained as a mobility dog. Even though I'm very clever and I like to learn new things, I fancy myself more as a guard dog than as a service dog. I do know all my basic behaviors: sit, down, wait, place, recalls and I do walk nicely on leash. I can be aloof with people I don't know, but I do warm up once I realize they mean no harm to my planet and my people. Apply to adopt Bolero today at Petfinder.

