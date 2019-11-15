Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 lovable kitties to adopt now in Houston

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of furry felines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Rachel, Siamese and domestic shorthair mix



Rachel is a female Siamese and domestic shorthair mix staying at HOPE (Homeless & Orphaned Pets Endeavor). Rachel is a social butterfly — she loves other cats. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots. More from Rachel: Hi, my name is Rachel! I am very sweet and curious. I like to be next to my foster humans or in their laps. I like to nap, give kisses and groom my foster humans, even their hair! I can be talkative when I'm hungry and love to play and roughhouse with my siblings. I can be cautious in new situations but give me some time to warm up and I'll be very interested in you! I'm very active and love to play with all of my toys. Read more about Rachel on Petfinder.

Zoe, domestic shorthair

Zoe is a darling female domestic shorthair cat being kept at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Zoe needs special time to bond with you: She'll need a home free of other cats. She's already house-trained. Zoe is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Here's what Zoe's friends at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary think of her: A regal lady of discerning taste, we find that Zoe does get scared and shy at times. Zoe would love someone who understands her special needs (she wants all your attention for herself, she would prefer to be an only pet) and let her come out of her shell in her own time. Zoe loves head rubs and conversations, and is ready to be there for you no matter what. Apply to adopt Zoe today at Petfinder.

Mimo, domestic shorthair mix

Mimo is a lovable male domestic shorthair mix being kept at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Mimo is already neutered, and he has had all his shots. Notes from Mimo's caretakers: Mimo is a smart boy who takes a little time to warm up to new people. Once he feels comfortable, he's so friendly and sweet, you'll be happy you gave him a chance. He loves to lean in to the palm of your hand with his cheek for some soothing head rubs, it's the cutest thing ever! Read more about how to adopt Mimo on Petfinder.

Lucy, domestic shorthair

Lucy is a sweet female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Fear not: She is already house-trained. She's been vaccinated and spayed. Here's what Lucy's friends at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary think of her: We don't know what all sweet Lucy has been through in her life, but she is now healthy and beautiful and loving. Lucy has anxiety and needs a quiet home. Lucy is very loving and enjoys being loved on. She will come and sit down right beside you. She enjoys affection and will roll about showing you how pleased she is. Read more about how to adopt Lucy on Petfinder.

Gisselle, domestic shorthair

Gisselle is a charming female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at Animal Justice League. Gisselle will get along great with your other cats. She is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. From Gisselle's current caretaker: Giselle is a kitty who knows what she wants, and that's to sleep peacefully at your side or by your feet, no matter where you are. She's fairly independent and tolerates being left alone while her humans are at work. Giselle is looking for a relaxing home where she can cuddle and relax all day. Read more about Gisselle on Petfinder.

Oreo, tuxedo

Oreo is a male tuxedo cat in the care of Mission for Paws. Oreo plays well with others, and he'll get along great with kids, cats or dogs. He's already house-trained. His vaccinations are up to date, and he's neutered. From Oreo's current caretaker: Oreo is sweet and affectionate. He is fostered with children cats and calm dogs. Come see him Saturdays at the Petsmart in Pasadena. Read more about how to adopt Oreo on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.