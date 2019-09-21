Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 lovable kitties to adopt now in Houston

Start your day off right by browsing through cute kitties! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in Houston.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

Perry, Siamese

Perry is a male Siamese cat being kept at Loving Arms Pet Placement. Perry wants all your attention: He'll need a home free of other cats. Dogs are okay. He's already house-trained. He is already vaccinated and neutered. Perry is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. From Perry's current caretaker: Perry is a talkative, loving companion. He leans into you for petting and head rubs. When he is in a zone from the head rubs, he will flop over for tummy rubs. Perry is laid back for a 3-year-old Siamese, but has an active, playful side. He enjoys playing with toys. He probably won't mind a dog — as long as the dog meets with his approval. Perry tested positive for FIV, so he would be best as an only cat. That's alright with him - he will be able to bask in more of his person's attention. Apply to adopt Perry today at Petfinder.

Max, Persian

Max is a charming male Persian cat currently residing at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He's already house-trained. He's been vaccinated and neutered. Here's what Max's friends at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary think of him: Max was rescued from an unfortunate living situation and he's ready to find a new, better home! Gaze deep into his multi-colored eyes, and ask yourself, can you really live without this sweet, kind, snuggly cat? I thought so. You can fill out an application at your leisure he's waiting for you when you're ready. Read more about Max on Petfinder.

Ritza, domestic shorthair and Russian blue mix

Ritza is a female domestic shorthair and Russian blue mix staying at Animal Justice League. Ritza loves other cats. She's already vaccinated. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. From Ritza's current caretaker: Ritza is a very young momma kitty. She is very sweet and very pretty. She is tiny at only 6 pounds. She is still such a kitten and very playful. She wrestles with her kittens, who are now as big as she is. She loves her big stuffed rat toy. She also likes looking out the window and climbing the cat tree. Ritza is ready for a stress-free, fun-filled life with people who love her and will take care of her. She enjoys playing with her kittens but has not been around other kitties or dogs yet. She might do best in a home with a young friendly kitty, one of her one babies or as a single kitty. Read more about how to adopt Ritza on Petfinder.

Merry, tabby mix

Merry is a male tabby mix being kept at WAGS Fund. Merry is friendly as can be and he gets along well with other cats. His vaccinations are up to date, and he's neutered. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Merry's current caretakers say: Merry is approximately 8 or 9 years old. He is friendly, enjoys head rubs, petting and attention. He has a sibling named Pippen. He and Pippen really love being together and we'd love to see them be adopted together, if possible. Merry's owner describes him as a lap cat, who enjoys being around people. Merry has not been exposed to dogs, but he does well with other cats. Read more about how to adopt Merry on Petfinder.

Oscar, domestic mix

Oscar is an adorable male domestic mix in the care of Loving Arms Pet Placement. Oscar is a social animal, and he's happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. He's vaccinated. He's already house-trained. From Oscar's current caretaker: Oscar was the first born of his litter and has been a leader ever since. He is the adventuresome sibling; he initiates play with other kittens and toys. Oscar is very vocal and likes to call attention to himself. He has beautiful blue eyes. Apply to adopt Oscar today at Petfinder.

Jessi, tortoiseshell mix

Jessi is a darling female tortoiseshell mix currently housed at Loving Arms Pet Placement. Jessi is happy to keep company with dogs, cats and children. Have no fear: She's already house-trained. Jessi is already spayed and vaccinated. From Jessi's current caretaker: Mama "Jessi" is very sweet and loves attention. She rubs her head on feet and legs, and still plays with her kittens. Read more about Jessi on Petfinder.

