Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 cool kitties to adopt now in Houston

Pickle, domestic shorthair

Pickle is a female domestic shorthair cat being cared for at E-Rescue-Houston Inc. Pickle needs special time to bond with you: She will need a home free of other cats. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Pickle is spayed and vaccinated. Pickle is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. Pickle's current caretakers say: Pickle is 11 years old and deaf. She is very sweet and loves looking out the windows. She's a super clean kitty and never spills food or water and never misses her litter box. She wants a human of her own, who understands she's deaf, and she needs to see you before you pet her or else she gets scared. Read more about Pickle on Petfinder.

Sally, calico

Sally is an adorable female calico cat being kept at E-Rescue-Houston Inc. Sally gets along well with children, cats or dogs. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she's spayed. She is already house-trained. Notes from Sally's caretakers: Sally is a super sweet and loving girl who is less than 2 years old. She's good with other cats and dogs. She was adopted as a kitten along with her sister and returned due to divorce. Her sister was re-adopted, leaving Sally behind. She has been waiting for her forever home ever since! Apply to adopt Sally today at Petfinder.

Pepper, domestic shorthair

Pepper is a female domestic shorthair cat currently housed at Special Pals Animal Shelter. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She is already spayed, and she has all her shots. Apply to adopt Pepper today at Petfinder.

Nyla, domestic shorthair

Nyla is a winsome female domestic shorthair cat being cared for at Special Pals Animal Shelter. Nyla is already spayed and she has all her shots. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Read more about how to adopt Nyla on Petfinder.

Georgia, domestic longhair mix



Georgia is a darling female domestic longhair mix staying at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Georgia is looking for a dog-free household. She is already vaccinated and spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Here's more from Georgia: Hi, my name is Georgia and I'm the sweetest kitty around! People say cats are colorblind, but I actually prefer the color red. If you give me red toys, I'll play with them all day! Then we can snuggle up on the couch and you can brush my beautiful coat, as long as you don't try to pick me up. If you have a nice closet or leave a drawer open, I might just play hide and seek with you, but I'll always come out eventually, just to spend some quality time with you. Read more about how to adopt Georgia on Petfinder.

Homie, tabby and domestic shorthair mix

Homie is a sweet male tabby and domestic shorthair mix being cared for at Save A Purrfect Cat Rescue. Homie is ready to make friends — he'll get along great with other cats. He's already house-trained. He's already vaccinated and neutered. From Homie's current caretaker: As a foster kitty, I was very affectionate from day one, though a little timid. I followed my fosters around their apartment and cried when they weren't next to me. That first night, I slept next to one of my fosters with her hand on my fur. Now, after vet care and good food and regular attention, my confidence is high. I get along great with my fosters' cat and my favorite things to do are eat, play, and get neck rubs. I purr pretty much every chance I get. My fosters say I'm the sweetest cat they've known and that I deserve a great forever home. Apply to adopt Homie today at Petfinder.

