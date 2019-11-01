Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 adorable pups to adopt now in Houston

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some precious puppies near you up for adoption? There are dozens of darling puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lola, American Staffordshire terrier and Pomeranian mix

Lola is a lovable female American Staffordshire terrier and Pomeranian puppy currently housed at Brave Bully Rescue. Lola is a social animal, and she's happy to keep company with other dogs. Fear not: She's already house-trained. She has been vaccinated. From Lola's current caretaker: Lola is very curious and tries to explore and investigate everything she comes across. She has a very strong bond with her sister but also loves playing with other dogs. Because she is small, she tends to get dominated frequently during playtime, but she doesn't seem to mind. She is learning how to howl. Apply to adopt Lola today at Petfinder.

Tigger, standard poodle and golden retriever mix

Tigger is a sweet male standard poodle and golden retriever puppy staying at IDOG Rescue, Inc. Tigger is the life of the party, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs. He is vaccinated. Tigger's current caretakers say: In the few short weeks that Tigger has been with his foster family, he has really come out of his shell but still has a long way to go. He will require an experienced owner who is dedicated to helping him — he will need work and patience. Tigger is sweet, loving and eager to please. He loves to jump in your lap and sit with you on the couch. He will require at least one playful, social fur sibling to show him that the world is not a scary place and he can trust people. He recently found out what a ball is and he loves to play fetch. Read more about Tigger on Petfinder.

Faith, golden retriever and standard poodle mix

Faith is a charming female golden retriever and standard poodle puppy being cared for at IDOG Rescue, Inc. Faith gets along well with other dogs. IDOG Rescue, Inc., however, recommends she be placed in a home without small children. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. She is vaccinated. From Faith's current caretaker: Faith has come so far in her foster home. Initially, she was close to being shut down but her foster dog siblings broke her out of her shell. She saw that they loved getting petted and were relaxed and so she followed suit. Faith is a loving, snuggly and sweet puppy that is eager to please. Once she knows you and is comfortable around you, she will want to be in your lap and get petted all the time. She is learning how to walk on leash and doing well and will need continued work with this. Read more about how to adopt Faith on Petfinder.

Stacey, shepherd and Catahoula leopard dog mix

Stacey is a female shepherd and Catahoula leopard dog puppy currently residing at Rescue Dogs Galore. Stacey loves other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She has been vaccinated. More from Stacey: The vet feels I won't get bigger than 50 pounds, for sure. I am crate-trained and house-trained using a doggie door. I like other doggies of all sizes and I love my peeps, adults and children! I like cuddling with them. I am a sweet and loving girl, my foster mom says. I take treats very nicely. I hear some of those two-legged creatures saying that I am the cutest girl ever! Read more about Stacey on Petfinder.

Bree, terrier

Bree is a female terrier puppy being cared for at CAMO - Rescue. She already has had all of her shots. Read more about Bree on Petfinder.

Malcolm, mixed breed

Malcolm is a male mixed breed puppy currently housed at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He is vaccinated. Notes from Malcolm's caretakers: A merry pup with a mighty personality — Malcolm is a charmer! From his big brown eyes to his glossy black coat and tiny white socks, Malcolm is such a handsome pup. He isn't just a looker though. He's got a great personality. Malcolm loves to play and cuddle in equal amounts. He enjoys running around with his toys to tire himself out and then spending his nap time curled up in the lap of his favorite person. Read more about Malcolm on Petfinder.

