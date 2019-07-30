Want to adopt a pet? Here are 5 perfect pups to adopt now in Houston

Start your day off right by browsing through precious puppies near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Houston.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lubbock, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Lubbock is a male American Staffordshire terrier puppy being kept at Brave Bully Rescue. Lubbock loves cats, dogs and children. Fear not: He is already house-trained. His vaccinations are already up to date. More from Lubbock: I was found as a stray a couple of weeks ago. I need to find a forever home soon before I end up at a shelter. I am 4 months old and ready to meet the family that will love me forever. I am super sweet and can learn really quick. The family who found me has kids, dogs and even a cat and so far, I done great with everyone. Read more about Lubbock on Petfinder.

Gary, Catahoula leopard dog mix

Gary is a handsome male Catahoula leopard dog puppy being kept at Adopt A Rescued Friend. Gary is a social animal, and he'll get along great with your other dogs. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Gary has all his shots. Apply to adopt Gary today at Petfinder.

Pip, Catahoula leopard dog mix

Pip is a female Catahoula leopard dog puppy being cared for at Adopt A Rescued Friend. Pip is friendly as can be, and she'll get along great with other dogs. She's already house-trained. She has been vaccinated. Read more about how to adopt Pip on Petfinder.

Buffy, Catahoula leopard dog mix



Buffy is a female Catahoula leopard dog puppy in the care of Adopt A Rescued Friend. Buffy loves other dogs. She's already house-trained. She has been vaccinated. Read more about how to adopt Buffy on Petfinder.

Emma, American Staffordshire terrier and bull terrier mix

Emma is a female American Staffordshire terrier and bull terrier puppy staying at Rock-A-Bully and Friends. Emma is the life of the party, and she loves kids, cats or dogs. Good news: She is already house-trained. She already has all of her shots. From Emma's current caretaker: Emma is a 5-month-old Bull Terrier and American Staffordshire mix. She is spayed, microchipped, kennel trained and heartworm negative. Apply to adopt Emma today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline