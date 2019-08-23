VIDEO: Woman seen shoving dog into car trunk

COCOA, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after she was caught on camera shoving an emaciated dog into the trunk of a car outside of a Cocoa animal shelter.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video posted to the agency's Facebook page Thursday night that Sara Perry has been arrested and charged with felony animal abuse.

Perry showed up at the Central Brevard Humane Society shelter Wednesday and asked workers there to either take the dog or euthanize it.

The shelter said they were full, and told Perry they would do not euthanize unwanted dogs.

Video taken outside the shelter captured Perry shoving the dog into the trunk of a car. The sheriff said she then drove away.

Workers at the shelter contacted authorities, who tracked down the dog later in the day. Perry was arrested Thursday, Ivey said.

Ivey said the dog was emaciated and in very poor health. The dog is currently being treated at Brevard County’s pet care center.

