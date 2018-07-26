So inspiring: Teen with genetic disorder hosting pop up puppy parties

CINCINNATI - A 19-year-old in Cincinnati, Ohio is breaking down barriers with his pop-up puppy parties.

Troy Melnyk has Angelman syndrome, a genetic disorder with symptoms similar to some forms of autism. He's non-verbal, but has a deep love for people and pups.

Once a month, the community comes together with their four-legged friends for a two-hour window complete with adult beverages and treats for the dogs.

The Pop Up Puppy Party (PUPP) is so popular Troy and the other organizers are gathering signatures and creating a plan to make it a permanent fixture in the neighborhood.

Read more from WLWT.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.