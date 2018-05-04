Ringo the bloodhound credited with reuniting missing young girl, mother in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas - A bloodhound named Ringo and his handlers in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Pack Unit are being credited for reuniting a mother and her young daughter.

Waller police say a 4-year-old girl was taken from her mother by her biological father, Cesar Omar Rivera.

The girl had been missing for several hours when officers say they found Rivera’s abandoned vehicle.

Police say Ringo picked up the child’s scent and tracked the child to a garage some 600 yards away.

Police officials say when the team approached the garage, Rivera emerged with the girl in his arms.

Rivera tried to run and left the girl behind, police say.

Rivera was eventually arrested after a short chase. He is charged with burglary of a habitation.

Police say the little girl is safe and has been reunited with her mother.

Waller police said in a social media post about Ringo that this is not the dog’s first big find. Last April, Ringo helped rescue a missing 5-year-old girl who went missing from the Jelly Stone Campground in Waller.



