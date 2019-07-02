Puppies in Houston looking for their fur-ever homes

Start your day off right with some pictures of cuddle-hungry puppies! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Houston.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sky, pit bull terrier

Sky is a sweet female pit bull terrier puppy being cared for at Animal Justice League. Sky will get along great with your other dogs. She is looking for cat-free forever home. Sky has been vaccinated. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. Sky is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. From Sky's current caretaker: Meet Sky … She is such a special little girl, so we're looking for a very special adopter. She needs someone who will be able to handle her when full grown, as she will be a strong, solid 40-50 pound dog. She needs someone who can continue her socialization and doggy manners training. And, most importantly, someone who is prepared to love her and care for her medically, if her orthopedic issues don't fully correct, or if there are issues later in life. She absolutely loves being outdoors, and has learned to go outside to potty using a dog door. Having a dog door or installing one is something an adopter should highly consider, because it will make her such a happier girl (and you too!). Read more about how to adopt Sky on Petfinder.

Isabella, Labrador retriever and spaniel mix

Isabella is a female Labrador retriever and spaniel puppy staying at Cocker Spaniel Rescue of East Texas - Houston. Isabella is friendly as can be — she loves other dogs. She already has all of her shots. She's already house-trained. From Isabella's current caretaker: Isabella is an adorable Labrador Retriever mix that was born around May 1. This little girl was found abandoned and a CSRET volunteer picked her up. Within two weeks this smart little girl was completely house trained. She's even learning basic commands. This little girl loves to be picked up or doted over and would be tickled pink to find a family with kids to play with. Apply to adopt Isabella today at Petfinder.

Dixie, shar-pei and Labrador retriever mix

Dixie is a female shar-pei and Labrador retriever puppy in the care of North American Shar-Pei Rescue (NASPR). Dixie will get along great with your other dogs. She's already house-trained. Dixie has been vaccinated. Dixie's current caretakers say: Dixie is an adorable 5-month-old shar-pei puppy (possibly shar-pei/lab) who is looking for her forever home to learn and grow. She is in a foster home and gets along great with the other dogs. She is crate trained, but rarely left more than a few hours at a time. She is full of energy and will steal your heart! Apply to adopt Dixie today at Petfinder.

Shelby, Labrador retriever mix

Shelby is a charming female Labrador retriever puppy being kept at Animal Justice League. She's already house-trained. She has been vaccinated. Here's more from Shelby: My name is Shelby! My foster mom calls me goofy because I make her laugh when I move too fast without looking forward and run into things, or when I fall off my bed while I'm snoring like a lumberjack and wake myself up or when I annoy my bigger siblings by making these squeaky squirrel noises until they paw me in the face. I love playing with my doggy foster siblings, running and wrestling in the yard. I have two cats as well, but they don't play with me much even though I've never chased or chewed on them. I haven't met any kids yet, but they look kind of fun and seem to have my energy. I'm completely potty trained and I like my crate, especially when I'm scared of something. I would love to find someone who will help me grow up to be an even more confident and amazing dog and will embrace my goofy side! Read more about how to adopt Shelby on Petfinder.

Bruiser, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Bruiser is a male American Staffordshire terrier puppy currently residing at Brave Bully Rescue. Bruiser loves other dogs. Bruiser has all his shots. Fear not: He's already house-trained. Notes from Bruiser's caretakers: Please Meet Bruiser! He was born on November 10, 2018, and is now waiting to find his forever home. This cutie was saved from a bad situation along with his mommy and five siblings. Bruiser is ready for a family to love him forever. Bruiser is super sweet and loves to play a lot. He is good with big dogs, but would do best in a home with no little dogs. Please consider adding this cutie to your family, he is all love. Read more about Bruiser on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline