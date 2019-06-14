Puppies in Houston looking for their fur-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some cuddle-hungry puppies? There are dozens of deserving puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Ellie-Oh, standard poodle and Wheaten terrier mix

Ellie-Oh is a darling female standard poodle and Wheaten terrier puppy currently residing at IDOG Rescue, Inc. Ellie-Oh gets along well with other dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date. She's already house-trained. Here's what Ellie-Oh's friends at IDOG Rescue, Inc. think of her: Meet Ellie. Ellie is an adorable female 8-month-old puppy. She has the characteristics of a working, herding dog along with Terrier instincts and behavior. As working breeds do, she needs mental stimulation as well as physical exercise in order to be successful in her new home. She is a bit stubborn and has high energy so will need a patient, calm owner who understands the breeds that make her unique. She craves love and affection and will sit at your feet when it's quiet time. She is afraid of loud noises and fast actions. She runs away from children so we feel that a home where the children are at least 15 years old would be ideal for Ellie's well-being. Read more about how to adopt Ellie-Oh on Petfinder.

Dixie, shar-pei and Labrador retriever mix

Dixie is a female shar-pei and Labrador retriever puppy in the care of North American Shar-Pei Rescue (NASPR). Dixie is the life of the party, and she loves other dogs. She's already vaccinated. She's already house-trained. Notes from Dixie's caretakers: Dixie is an adorable 5-month-old Shar-Pei puppy (possibly Shar-Pei/lab) who is looking for her forever home to learn and grow. She is in a foster home and gets along great with the other dogs. She is crate trained but rarely left more than a few hours at a time. She is full of energy and will steal your heart! Apply to adopt Dixie today at Petfinder.

Cher, rat terrier and dachshund mix

Cher is a female rat terrier and dachshund puppy currently residing at Honoring Hope and Faith Rescue, Inc. Cher is the life of the party — she'll get along great with your kids, dogs or cats. Fear not: She's already house-trained. Cher has all her shots. Notes from Cher's caretakers: Cher is a very happy, active little girl who loves to cuddle. She is learning to master the game of fetch. House broken and kennel trained, she lets you know when she needs to go outside. We are currently working on leash training. She is extremely smart and willing to learn. All she wants to do is please her human. She is great with other dogs, cats, kids and all people. Cher is very high energy, running around the house and backyard like a race dog. Once she is tired, she will find a comfy couch with her favorite human and settle down for cuddles, kisses and a nap. Read more about Cher on Petfinder.

Shelby, Labrador retriever mix

Shelby is a sweet female Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at Animal Justice League. Her vaccinations are already up to date. No need to worry: she has already been house-trained. Notes from Shelby's caretakers: My name is Shelby. I love playing with my doggie foster siblings, running and wrestling in the yard. I have two cats as well, but they don't play with me much even though I've never chased or chewed on them. I haven't met any kids yet, but they look kind of fun and seem to have my energy. I'm completely potty trained and I like my crate, especially when I'm scared of something. I love cuddling on my foster mom's lap. I'm still a bit scared of new things and I'm learning about this whole walking on a leash process, but I've made it around four whole blocks now. I would love to find someone who will help me grow up to be an even more confident and amazing dog and will embrace my goofy side. Apply to adopt Shelby today at Petfinder.

Bruiser, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Bruiser is a lovable male American Staffordshire terrier puppy being cared for at Brave Bully Rescue. Bruiser loves to socialize, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs. He has all of his shots. No need to worry: he's already house-trained. Notes from Bruiser's caretakers: Please meet Bruiser. Bruiser is 5-months-old now and ready for a family to love him forever. Bruiser is super sweet and loves to play a lot. He is good with big dogs but would do best in a home with no little dogs. Please consider adding this cutie to your family, he is all love. Apply to adopt Bruiser today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.