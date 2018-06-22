Meet Drew: This is the adorable shelter dog who 'says' hello to the camera

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A shelter dog in Arizona is getting national attention after workers at the Maricopa Animal Care and Control posted a video of him saying "hello" to the camera.

Drew the dog is 8 years old, and is described as "super sweet."

He's been with the shelter since March, but workers just recently discovered his hidden talent.

If interested, Drew is available for adoption.

