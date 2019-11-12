Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 6 perfect pups to adopt now in Houston

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some adorable pups near you up for adoption? There are dozens of great puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Rory-Tx, standard poodle mix

Rory-Tx is a male standard poodle puppy being kept at IDOG Rescue, Inc. Rory-Tx gets along well with kids, cats or dogs. Rory-Tx is vaccinated. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Here's what Rory-Tx's friends at IDOG Rescue, Inc. think of him: Rory has a very curly coat that will need brushing and grooming on a regular basis (almost daily brushing!). His new family should be prepared for the expense of having him groomed approximately every 6-8 weeks. He is a puppy who enjoys wrestling pretty hard with other dogs and really enjoys fetch. Because of this, he would do best having an equally playful dog. He will also chill out and lay down a lot of the time. It's a good balance! A physical fence is required. Apply to adopt Rory-Tx today at Petfinder.

Sally, mixed breed

Sally is a female mixed breed puppy in the care of Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. She already has had all of her shots. Sally's current caretakers say: Sally is a sassy little sweetheart with so much love to give. As a friendly pup with a fun personality, Sally enjoys spending time around people. She likes to give and get lots of cuddles, play with her siblings and her toys, and curl up for a nice long nap next to her favorite person. She will be a larger dog as an adult and would love to be part of an active home or have space for her to run and play. Read more about how to adopt Sally on Petfinder.

Eevie, mixed breed

Eevie is a female mixed breed puppy staying at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Eevie has been vaccinated. Here's what Eevie's friends at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary think of her: Eevie is a friendly pup with a fun personality. She enjoys spending time around people. She likes to give and get lots of cuddles, play with her siblings and her toys, and curl up for a nice long nap next to her favorite person. She will be a larger dog as an adult and would love to be part of an active home or have space for her to run and play. Apply to adopt Eevie today at Petfinder.

Nacho, chihuahua mix

Nacho is a male chihuahua puppy being kept at Animal Justice League. Nacho is a social butterfly, and he loves other dogs, cats and kids. He is already vaccinated. From Nacho's current caretaker: Meet Nacho! He loves to be near his people and is very affectionate. He's the perfect snuggle buddy! Since this little man is just a pup, he's still working on his potty training, but has been making great strides! Nacho enjoys the company of other dogs, almost as much as he enjoys the company of his humans! He would do well with most any family environment. Apply to adopt Nacho today at Petfinder.

Betty, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Betty is a female American Staffordshire terrier puppy being cared for at Animal Justice League. Betty will get along great with other dogs. Betty has been vaccinated. Betty's current caretakers say: Betty is at that stage where it's eat, play, potty sleep...repeat! There are two things this girl takes very seriously: fetch and snuggles! We'd love to find Betty a forever home with another pup or kids she can play with as she grows up. She gets along well with her older foster siblings and loves every human she meets! Read more about how to adopt Betty on Petfinder.

Otter, mixed breed

Otter is a charming male mixed breed puppy currently housed at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He already has had all of his shots. Otter's current caretakers say: Happy go lucky little pup with a lot of personality! Little Otter is the definition of chill! He's always down for whatever activity you're in the mood for. Playtime? Sure. Naptime? Okay. Road trip? Let's go! Otter is the kind of guy that loves to show you how much you mean to him. He's working hard to learn his basic puppy commands as well as leash training and potty training. Read more about Otter on Petfinder.

