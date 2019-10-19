Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 6 cuddly canines to adopt now in Houston

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of great dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Fergie, black Labrador retriever and shepherd mix

Fergie is a sweet female black Labrador retriever and shepherd mix staying at Animal Justice League. Fergie is the life of the party — she'll get along great with other dogs. She's vaccinated. She is already house-trained. Here's a note from Fergie: I love people, especially the ones who give me attention. I will roll over at any possibility of a belly rub! Read more about how to adopt Fergie on Petfinder.

Zoi, mixed breed

Zoi is a winsome female mixed breed dog being kept at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Zoi is the perfect family dog, and children will love her. She's mastered her house-training etiquette, and she's already vaccinated and spayed. Zoi's current caretakers say: Kid-friendly cutie in search of a cuddle buddy. While she's a little shy around new people, once she warms up, Zoi absolutely loves to cuddle and sit on your lap. She appreciates all types of attention and is extremely loving. Read more about how to adopt Zoi on Petfinder.

Rex, Belgian shepherd

Rex is a sweet male Belgian shepherd dog being kept at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Rex is looking for cat-free home. He is already house-trained, and he's been vaccinated. From Rex's current caretaker: Rex is a sweet young boy with those he knows. Rex is territorial and needs to be with an owner that knows and can handle this breed. Training is also required, but make no mistake, this boy is very smart. Read more about Rex on Petfinder.

Koby, cocker spaniel

Koby is a male cocker spaniel currently residing at the Cocker Spaniel Rescue of East Texas. Koby is as friendly as can be, and he loves other dogs. He's neutered, and he has had all his shots. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. Koby is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. From Koby's current caretaker: Koby loves to play tug of war with his ropes, but he can also make a good game of it with socks, underwear or whatever strikes his fancy. To this goofy boy everything is awesome and he gets exited over the smallest things. He loves going for walks and is totally house trained. Read more about Koby on Petfinder.

Riley, mixed breed

Riley is a female mixed breed dog being cared for at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Good news: She is already house-trained, vaccinated and spayed. Here's what Riley's friends at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary think of her: This timid girl is ready to shine! Riley does well in a crate and is working hard to improve her leash manners. She loves to play with other dogs, and is friendly, though slightly timid when meeting new human friends. While shy at first, you'll soon learn that Riley is the biggest sweetheart who loves to cuddle and often rolls onto her back to signal that she's ready for a tummy rub! Read more about Riley on Petfinder.

Cooper, mixed breed

Cooper is a charming male mixed breed dog being kept at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He has had all of his shots, he's already house-trained and he's neutered. Here's what Cooper's friends at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary think of him: Happy guy with plenty of puppy playfulness! He's a young pup and doesn't yet know many commands, but he does very well in a crate and is quickly learning to walk on a leash. Apply to adopt Cooper today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.