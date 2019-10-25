Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 5 cute kitties to adopt now in Houston

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some lovable kitties near you? There are dozens of endearing cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Juliet, domestic shorthair mix

Juliet is a winsome female domestic shorthair mix currently residing at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. She is already vaccinated and spayed. Fear not: She is already house-trained. From Juliet's current caretaker: Juliet is one smart cat, so she's not looking for a Romeo to take care of her. But she would love a best friend that she could share her life experiences with. She'll sometimes get nosy and need to check out everything you're doing, but as long as you love her she'll be one happy cat. She has a heart that is just pure sweetness she would be happy to share it with you. Read more about Juliet on Petfinder.

Mia, domestic

Mia is a lovable female domestic cat being cared for at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. She is spayed and she has had all her shots. Good news: She's already house-trained. Mia's current caretakers say: Friendly and playful, never aloof Mia is a sweet tempered young cat who loves to be around her people! She loves to be near you at all times, and she'll even allow you to let her help you with anything you're doing! Especially if you're trying to play with a wand toy, she's really good at that and is willing to lend you her expertise. She likes to keep her figure trim by sticking to your side and exploring her home. Read more about Mia on Petfinder.

Twix, domestic mix

Twix is a female domestic mix staying at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Good news: She's already house-trained. She is already spayed and vaccinated. Notes from Twix's caretakers: Twix loves to check out people who might possibly want to pet her, and in return she'll probably lick you! When she's not seeking out affection, she can usually be found on countertops, or anywhere up high where she can observe all the things happening around her. She also loves to play and would love it if you could get her a fun wand toy so that you can play together! Apply to adopt Twix today at Petfinder.

Charles, domestic longhair mix

Charles is a darling male domestic longhair mix being cared for at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He has been vaccinated and neutered. He is already house-trained. Read more about how to adopt Charles on Petfinder.

Thomas, domestic longhair mix

Thomas is a darling male domestic longhair mix currently residing at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Fear not: He's already house-trained. He's neutered, and he has had all his shots. More from Thomas: My signature long hair is soft, shiny and definitely gives me a regal look. You'll love petting me and listening to me purr. I'm not a young boy, but I still like to play. Put a wand toy in front of me and watch me swat away! I know that you will like having a handsome prince be part of your family. I'd love to jump off my throne and into your arms so let's meet and start the ball rolling! Read more about Thomas on Petfinder.

