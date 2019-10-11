Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 3 lovable pets to adopt now in Houston

Start your day off right with some pictures of charming pets! There are dozens of pets up for adoption right here in Houston.

Nebula, quarterhorse

Nebula is an adorable female quarterhorse mix being kept at Houston SPCA. Here's what Nebula's friends at Houston SPCA think of her: Nebula is a sweet 15 year old mare that came to us from a situation where she was only a pet and had never truly been handled. She was not yet halter broke, but has come around quickly in her training. She still tests her handler and will need someone with some experience in horse training to further her skills. Read more about Nebula on Petfinder.

Marvel, thoroughbred horse

Marvel is a male thoroughbred horse mix being cared for at Houston SPCA. Marvel has been vaccinated. From Marvel's current caretaker: Marvel is a 12 year old gentleman that gets along well with other horses. We have yet to evaluate his knowledge with tack due to lameness in left hind leg. He is halter broke and will probably be a companion only. Read more about Marvel on Petfinder.

Elphaba, quarterhorse

Elphaba is a lovable female quarterhorse mix staying at Houston SPCA. She has had all her shots. Notes from Elphaba's caretakers: Elphaba is a 23 year old mare and is broke for light riding. She is built like a brick house and acts half her age. She is responsive to leg and bit under saddle, but can get buddy sour at times. Read more about Elphaba on Petfinder.

