Kittens in Houston looking for their fur-ever homes

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of fluffy felines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Emma, Maine coon and domestic longhair mix

Emma is a darling female Maine coon and domestic longhair kitten currently housed at Animal Justice League. She's already house-trained. She already has all of her shots. Here's what Emma's friends at Animal Justice League think of her: Emma is a playful kitten to loves cats and people. She is full of love and cuddles waiting for her forever home. She has the pretty Maine Coon mix look with tufts on her ear tips and in her ears. What a beauty and sweety too. Read more about how to adopt Emma on Petfinder.

Lizzy, domestic shorthair

Lizzy is a female domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at Animal Justice League. Lizzy is happy to keep company with dogs, cats and children. She has been vaccinated. She's already house-trained. Here's what Lizzy's friends at Animal Justice League think of her: Lizzy is a grey tabby kitten found with her siblings Uni and Turtle. She and Turtle are best friends and would be a perfect pair for adoption in the same home. She has the most beautiful eyes! Lizzy is good with kids and dogs! Apply to adopt Lizzy today at Petfinder.

Turtle, domestic

Turtle is a darling male domestic kitten staying at Animal Justice League. Turtle is a true family cat, and children will love him. Good news: He's already house-trained. He has all of his shots. Turtle's current caretakers say: Turtle is an buff ginger, adorable tabby kitten and was found with his siblings Uni and Lizzy. He and Lizzy are best friends and would be a perfect pair for adoption in the same home. He is the softest and fluffiest of the bunch and is so sweet to cuddle with. He loves to play and loves attention and affection. Apply to adopt Turtle today at Petfinder.

Tomlette, domestic shorthair and Abyssinian mix

Tomlette is a winsome female domestic shorthair and Abyssinian kitten staying at Animal Justice League. She is already house-trained. She has been vaccinated. From Tomlette's current caretaker: Tomlette (aka Tommi by her foster mom) is the sweetest little girl! She is very social and just likes to be close to her person! She is inquisitive and playful, but her favorite activity is cuddling and being loved by her human. She will be ready for her forever home soon! Read more about how to adopt Tomlette on Petfinder.

Cole, domestic shorthair

Cole is a darling male domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at Animal Justice League. Cole will get along great with other cats and dogs. He's been vaccinated. He is already house-trained. From Cole's current caretaker: Little Cole is a fun, cuddly little 2-month-old boy who loves to play with people, cats and dogs. He loves to climb, play with toys and then relax on your lap for nap time. He would do better if placed in a home with other pets, as he loves to have friends around him to play and cuddle all day long! Read more about Cole on Petfinder.

Chili The Warrior, tabby

Chili The Warrior is a male tabby kitten being cared for at E-Rescue-Houston Inc. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He's been vaccinated. Notes from Chili The Warrior's caretakers: Chili The Warrior is the sweetest little boy. He loves to be held and petted. He's mild mannered. Just a love. Read more about how to adopt Chili The Warrior on Petfinder.

Misty, Turkish van mix

Misty is a lovable female Turkish van kitten staying at E-Rescue-Houston Inc. She is already house-trained. She's vaccinated. Notes from Misty's caretakers: Introducing Misty, the last kitten we trapped at the mall. She is looking for her forever home and she's a sweet little thing. She loves to play but also enjoys cuddle time with her foster mom. Read more about how to adopt Misty on Petfinder.

