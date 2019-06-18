Kittens in Houston looking for their fur-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some fluffy felines near you? There are heaps of endearing kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sega, domestic shorthair mix

Sega is a playful male domestic shorthair kitten being kept at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He is already house-trained and has been vaccinated. A bit about Sega: Hi, I'm Sega! I was born to a feral mama and my rescuer decided a different fate for me. My daily routine right now consists of napping, running around with my siblings and eating yummy kitten food. I love playing with cat toys and my siblings, but nothing beats one-on-one attention from a human. I'm a purring machine! Come play with me today! Read more about Sega on Petfinder.

Theresa, domestic shorthair mix

Theresa is a precious female domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Theresa has been vaccinated. No need to worry: She is already house-trained, too. A few words from Theresa: First of all, I am happy you want to know more about me! I am Theresa. In addition for having a really affectionate personality, I also boast the widest, loving eyes. Go ahead, look into them and try not to fall in love! Read more about Theresa on Petfinder.

Rachel, domestic shorthair mix

Rachel is a charming female domestic shorthair kitten being kept at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. She has mastered her house-training etiquette and has been vaccinated, as well. More on Rachel: My name is Rachel, and I might be the sweetest of my four sisters (but my sister Theresa is really sweet too…). She and I both love to play, but if you have an empty lap, we are on it! Read more about how to adopt Rachel on Petfinder.

Esther, domestic shorthair mix

Esther is a beautiful female domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Fear not: Esther is already house-trained, and has all of her shots. Here's what Esther has to say: Hello human! I am Esther, and I have the most amazing spots on my tummy. Go ahead, roll me over and look for yourself! Read more about Esther on Petfinder.

Delilah, domestic shorthair mix

Delilah is a cheeky female domestic shorthair kitten staying at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Good news: Delilah is already house-trained. Plus, she has all her shots. About Delilah: Hey there! My name is Delilah and I might be the prettiest (but don't tell my sisters!). I am a "blue lynx tabby" and I have eyes that shine. Apply to adopt Delilah today at Petfinder.

Gareth, domestic shorthair

Gareth is a winsome male domestic shorthair kitten in the care of Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He has already been vaccinated and house-trained. Notes from Gareth's caretakers: A small boy with a big heart, Gareth came to Friends For Life with his sisters after being rescued from another area shelter. Gareth, despite being the only boy, is the smallest of the bunch, and often gets picked on by his sisters. You can usually find him in a human's lap begging for attention. Apply to adopt Gareth today at Petfinder.

Elsie, calico

Elsie is a darling female calico kitten currently residing at E-Rescue-Houston Inc. Elsie would do best in a quiet home with no small children under the age of 12. Rest assured, she has already been vaccinated, spayed, house-trained and microchipped. From Elsie's current caretaker: Meet Elsie. She is a super adorable kitten, but a little shy at first. She is a playful little girl who needs someone willing to be patient with her, and who realizes she will warm up once she trusts you. Apply to adopt Elsie today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

