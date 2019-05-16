Kitten encased in spray foam insulation rescued by garbage collector

WASHINGTON CO., Ore. - Deputies in Washington County, Oregon are asking for help finding who's responsible after a kitten was found trapped in a garbage bin and covered in spray foam.

A garbage collector found the kitten on May 3 while working to empty a trash bin just north of the Hillsboro Garbage Disposal location.

The cat was hanging upside down from its back legs in the bin when the driver spotted it. He knew the kitten was still alive because he could hear it whining, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

He took the cat to the garbage disposal facility, where he and other staff members worked together to remove the 8-week-old male kitten from the foam and get it to a nearby vet.

