GO MAMA: Great Dane delivers 19 healthy puppies

KINGMAN, Ariz. - A Great Dane delivered 19 puppies Saturday morning in Arizona.

The Kingman Animal Hospital posted photos of the squirming mass of puppies on its Facebook page, following an emergency cesarean section on the dog.

The staff of KAH (11 of us) successfully delivered 19 Great Dane puppies this morning by C Section! All live and... Posted by Kingman Animal Hospital on Saturday, February 23, 2019

KPRC spoke with Ruby Duey, the animal hospital administrator and co-owner. She said all of the puppies are fine, and the mother is healthy, and has been spayed.

"She was amazing," Duey said of the mama dog.

The Great Dane weighed about 143 pounds pre-birth. To give some perspective, an adult dog of that breed usually weighs about 100 pounds, Duey said. A typical Great Dane litter is about 10 puppies. Duey said the owner expected about 12 puppies in the litter.

Duey said Saturday morning, the emergency technician called everyone in -- 11 people in all, including some employees' loved ones -- to help deliver the whopping number of puppies.

"We lost count. We were glad we got extra help," Duey said. "(We used) just as many hands as we could get."

The puppies are now being cared for by the mother's owner. Duey said the owner's family is helping out with around-the-clock care for the puppies, which are being supplemented with puppy milk to give the mother a break on feedings.

