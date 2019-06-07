Fur-ever friends: Everything you need to know about pet adoption event at NRG

American Kennel Club via CNN

HOUSTON - If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, now is the purr-fect time.

The Best Friends Animal Society is partnering with the Petco Foundation and multiple Houston-area shelters and rescue groups for the Best Friends Super Adoption Event.

Here is what you need to know:

Where:

The adoption event will be taking place at NRG Arena.

When:

People can go pick out a new furry friend on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

What kind of animals will be available for adoption?

According to the event page, there will be dogs, cats, kittens and puppies looking for their fur-ever homes.

Does it cost anything?

General admission is free. Adoptions fees start at $25, however, each participating rescue group and shelter will have its own adoption process, including applications, interviews and adoption fees, according to the event page.

What does the adoption fee include?

The adoption fees will cover your new pet's spay/neuter and vaccination, and all new pet parents will go home with a goody bag with a variety of items for your new furry friend.

