George Bush Presidential Library/Museum

HOUSTON - A bronze, life-size statue of former President George H.W. Bush's former service dog Sully will be on display at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum starting Dec. 6.

The statue shows detail of the dog, including his presidential seal vest, harness and sweet expression.

The artist is Susan Bahary, provided by America's VetDogs, according to a social media post by the library.

