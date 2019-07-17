Dogs in Houston looking for their fur-ever homes

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of lovable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Rusty, cocker spaniel

Rusty is a handsome male cocker spaniel currently housed at Cocker Spaniel Rescue of East Texas. Rusty is friendly as can be — he gets along well with other dogs. Have no fear: He's already house-trained and neutered. He also has all his shots. A note from Rusty: I am only 2 years old and I love to play. I can be a little inquisitive at first, but will settle down once I get the lay of the land. Read more about how to adopt Rusty on Petfinder.

Willow, chihuahua mix

Willow is a female chihuahua mix currently residing at Special Pals Animal Shelter. She's been vaccinated, and she is already house-trained. Apply to adopt Willow today at Petfinder.

Mia, mixed breed

Mia is a female mixed breed currently residing at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Mia plays well with others — she loves other dogs. She's already house-trained, spayed and vaccinated. Notes from Mia's caretakers: This girl is one sweet dog. She wags her heavy tail all the time. She listens well and is so well behaved. Read more about Mia on Petfinder.

Harley Sue, Doberman pinscher

Harley Sue is an adorable female Doberman pinscher being kept at Houston Area Doberman Rescue. Harley Sue's ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. She is already house-trained, spayed and vaccinated. Harley Sue's current caretakers say: Harley is playful and energetic. She loves to run and swim. Read more about how to adopt Harley Sue on Petfinder.

Joe, mixed breed

Joe is a charming male mixed breed in the care of Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Joe is the life of the party — he loves other dogs. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. He is also vaccinated and neutered. From Joe's current caretaker: Joe is a happy, playful dog. He is potty trained, neutered and vaccinated. Read more about how to adopt Joe on Petfinder.

Carly, Labrador retriever and Australian shepherd mix

Carly is a female Labrador retriever and Australian shepherd mix currently residing at Rescue Dogs Galore. Carly is friendly as can be — she'll get along great with your other dogs. She is spayed, has all her shots, and has mastered her house-training etiquette. A note from Carly: I love to be petted! I am fun, sweet and confident, but also love to hug and cuddle with you. I also like to be active out in yard. Read more about Carly on Petfinder.

Layla, boxer

Layla is a female boxer being kept at Special Pals Animal Shelter. Her vaccinations are already up to date, she is spayed, and she's already house-trained. Read more about Layla on Petfinder.

